Two NKY Students Win State Poster Contest

Two students at Cooper High School in Union were announced as winners in the respective grades in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's annual poster and essay contest.

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced the winners in a ceremony at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington.

The theme of the contest, "Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops", was selected to honor farm families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to each of these winners who so vividly depicted in art and writing how our farmers all across the state are dedicated to grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. That is especially true as we continue to recover from the worldwide health crisis,” Quarles said. “These poster and essay submissions are a true reminder and honor of the hard work and dedication our farm families put in during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The KDA received 507 entries, including 388 posters. Each winning entry will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

Two Cooper students won first place in the poster contest: Freshman Gabrielle Kriedler, whose teacher is Kearsten Connelly, and senior Makenna Lanham, whose teacher is Cameron White.

