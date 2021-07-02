Alligator Jerky, Trendy Fashion, and Yoga Tenants Announced at Levee

A yoga studio, clothes shop, and beef jerky seller were announced as the newest tenants at Newport on the Levee.

Sage, a wellness and yoga community, will open a multi-discipline studio this fall.

Annabelle Arthur Boutique and Beef Jerky Experience opened this week at the Levee's Gallery Building.

“Each of these local concepts bring something new and unique to the Levee, but one thing they all have in common is a desire to enhance the overall guest experience,” said Regan Noppenberger, leasing representative at North American Properties (NAP), which owns the Levee. “Whether it’s through bettering your mind and body, customizing beef jerky to your taste buds or finding an outfit that makes you smile, we’re thrilled to add more brands that perfectly align with our retail vision for the new Newport on the Levee.”

Sage will occupy a 3,200-sq. ft. studio near the valet circle. The business was founded by Jessica Starr and will offer various styles of yoga, Pilates, and other classes.

The studio will feature infrared heating panels, an apparel shop, and a sports medicine chiropractor offering sports therapy, needling, and acupuncture.

Sage was previously announced as the Levee's weekly yoga program partner earlier this summer.

“We’re excited to be a part of the diverse and growing Newport community and I think this commitment demonstrates our optimism for the Levee’s future,” Starr said. “We’re looking forward to meeting more of our neighbors and learning how we can create programming and events to address their unique wellness needs.”

Annabelle Arthur Boutique will focus on trendy, colorful fashions suited for women of all ages, an announcement said. The Levee will host its first brick-and-mortar location.

Beef Jerky Experience is a franchise offering more than 100 different flavors of jerky, from standard beef and wild game to alligator and alpaca.

