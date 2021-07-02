Covington Farmers Market Expands to Tuesdays

The Covington Farmers Market will now be open on Tuesdays in addition to its regular Saturday morning hours.

The new night starts next week from 3 to 7 p.m. through November 16 at the corner of Holman Avenue and MLK Blvd./12th St.

The market will continue to be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at Court Street and Park Place in the Roebling Point district.

Farmers Market Manager Alexa Abner said organizers saw the added site as a way to expand accessibility while further supporting local food growers and producers, as well as direct-marketing small businesses.

“If work, family time, sleep schedule, or a busy social life have your Saturday mornings spoken for, we hear you,” Abner said. “The Market visited several neighborhoods during a 2019 trial of one-time weeknight pop-ups. Accessibility is a priority, which includes options for transportation to and from the Market.”

She noted that both the Westside and Roebling Point locations fall on the TANK 5 bus line, and said the new location is especially convenient to walk or bike to for residents living around and south of M.L. King Boulevard.

City officials praised the expansion of an organization they see as part of the social fabric of Covington while providing an important service.

“The Farmers Market not only fills a critical need for our residents but also adds to the vibrancy of the community, making it easier to show that the Cov is an appealing place to live, work, and visit,” Mayor Joe Meyer said.

Heading into its peak season, the market averages about two dozen full-time vendors, including both farmers and artisans, plus “guest” vendor spaces, at its Court Street location.

Abner said there are still full-time vendor spaces to fill in the new location, and organizers are prioritizing Kenton County farms in their recruitment. Farm vendor inquiries can be directed to alexaabner@rcov.org

Between the two locations, customers can find a range of goods, including – for example – kale, lettuce, blackberries, house plants, tofu, radishes, jalapeno jelly, whole chicken fryers, all-natural cosmetics, fresh-pressed juices, cut flower bouquets, hen and duck eggs, sourdough bread, wine, honey, and beeswax candles.

In a few weeks, expect to find a bounty of vegetables like tomatoes, summer squash, peaches, green beans, okra, and cucumbers.

Despite the pandemic, the market attracted close to 20,000 visitors in 2020 with vendor sales of almost half a million dollars.

To help vulnerable populations access fresh and healthy foods, the Covington Farmers Market partners with three nutrition assistance programs, accepting SNAP/EBT benefits year-round and participating in seasonal WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs. As an added benefit, it uses a grant from the Kentucky Double Dollars program to match each of those currencies.

