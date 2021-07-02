Knoll Retires as Florence Chief, Wren Hired from Pa.

Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll announced his retirement effective August 31.

The city announced that he will be replaced by Rodney Wren, currently fire chief in Warren, Pa.

Knoll was named chief in Florence in 2018.

Wren has 22 years experience as a firefighter, starting in Huntington, W.V.

He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University and holds master's and bachelor's degrees.

Wren's start date is Monday, July 19.

-Staff report

Photo: Scott Knoll (via City of Florence)