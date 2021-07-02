Meth Seized in Campbell, Grant Cos. Leads to 22-Year Sentence

A Dry Ridge man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on Friday following a guilty plea last spring to charges of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Paul Stapleton, 48, was one of multiple people charged and convicted in the trafficking operation.

Investigators said that Stapleton led the conspiracy that distributed more than 1.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine throughout Northern Kentucky. Agents seized what they called significant amounts of meth in Campbell and Grant counties in October of 2019 along with multiple firearms, including two short-barreled shotguns that were found in Stapleton's Grant Co. residence.

Stapleton had four previous felony convictions for drug offenses, and was charged with these most recent crimes while on parole.

Several of Stapleton’s co-conspirators have already been sentenced to prison terms: Steven Green (96 months); Steven Ballard (15 months); Lee Grimm (72 months); Donald Kaylor (54 months); A.J. Phillips (120 months); Dewey Phillips (36 months); George Pickett (37 months); Crystal Prewitt (54 months); Joseph Dylan Smith (50 months); Morgan Smith (12 months and one day); April Stapleton 60 months; Jeremy Thomas (54 months); and Amber Turner (18 months).

Under federal law, the defendants must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.

Upon his release, Stapleton will also be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

In addition to federal authorities, the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force and the Bellevue Police Department conducted the investigation.

-Staff report