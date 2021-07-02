NKY Schools Receive Grants for Family, Youth Services

Several Northern Kentucky schools and their Family Resource and Youth Services Centers (FRYSC) benefited from a statewide allotment of $15 million in grants from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II).

The grants will fund educational support services needed due to COVID-19’s impact on schools, youth and families, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling, a news release said. Local FRYSCs applied for a maximum allocation of $100,000.

“As an education first administration, we are going to make sure that Kentucky educators, students and families have the support they need as we move out of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This funding will help parents return to work knowing their children are learning in a safe, caring place, and it will also help families bounce back from the mental and emotional tolls of the past year.”

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) was signed into law Dec. 27, 2020.

“Congratulations to the FRYSCs that have been selected for the second round of GEER II funding,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also the secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. “As an educator and former school administrator, I have witnessed how much our FRYSCs mean to our schools and students. They stand in the gap for the most vulnerable students and connect schools to the home and community, so they are the best conduit for these grants.”

The grants will be managed by the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. More than 850 FRYSCs provide services to Kentucky children, youth and families in approximately 1,200 schools.

Northern Kentucky recipients

Bellevue Independent Schools

Bellevue YSC

Family Connections

Boone Co. Schools

Ockerman, Collins, New Haven Elementary, and Florence elementary schools FRC

Conner High School YSC

Campbell Co. Schools

Campbell Co. FRC

Campbell Co. High School YSC

Campbell Ridge Elementary FRC

Covington Independent Schools

Latonia, Ninth District, and Sixth District elementary schools FRC

Holmes Middle School YSC

Holmes High School YSC

Dayton Independent Schools

Dayton FRC

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools

Lloyd High School YSC

Ludlow Independent Schools

Ludlow FRYSC

Newport Independent Schools

Newport Intermediate School FRC

Newport Primary School FRC

Newport High School YSC

-Staff report

Photo: Lloyd High School