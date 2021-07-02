Three from NKY Appoint to Boards of Regents, African-American Heritage Commission

Three people from Northern Kentucky were appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to state boards and commissions.

Kara Williams was appointed to the Northern Kentucky University board of regents.

Williams, of Florence, is the owner of the Marketing Collective and replaces Dennis Repenning, whose term has expired. She will serve through June 30, 2027.

(Beshear also appointed Nicholasville resident Elizabeth Thompson, an attorney, to the NKU board of regents where she replaces William Scheben, whose term has expired. Thompson will also serve through June 30, 2027.)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport CEO Candace McGraw was appointed to the Kentucky State University board of regents. McGraw, of Union, will serve through June 30, 2027.

Richard Fowler, pastor of Ninth Street Baptist Church in Covington, was appointed to the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission. Fowler, of Wilder, will serve through February 1, 2025.

-Staff report