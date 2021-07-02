Turner Returns to Covington as Holmes Middle Principal

Lee Turner was named principal at Holmes Middle School, Covington Independent Public Schools announced Friday.

He previously worked in the district for seventeen years and is currently assistant principal at Scott High School in Taylor Mill, part of the Kenton County School District.

Turner was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in the Covington district previously.

“Covington is home,’’ Turner said. “I was raised here and graduated from Covington Holmes High School. Holmes Middle School is special to me because it is the place where I received my first teaching job (when it was Holmes Jr. High). The Covington community has always been great to my family and me.’’



Turner replaces Jeanetta Kathman, who is retiring after 32 years in education, including five years at Holmes Middle School. “I absolutely love Holmes and the district, ‘’ Kathman said. “I am very pleased to see Lee Turner step in.”



Before becoming assistant principal at Scott, Turner was a teacher at Woodland Middle School in Taylor Mill, and also a counselor and professor at Thomas More University.

In Covington, Turner was previously a teacher at the former Two Rivers School, assistant principal at Holmes Middle, and principal at Latonia Elementary. While principal in Latonia, the students there posted the highest state test scores in the district.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Turner is equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead the middle school.



“He is a proven leader with a record of success,’’ Garrison said. “I am so excited for our students and staff at the middle school.’’



Turner, 45, is a 1993 graduate of Holmes High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More College and a master’s degree from Northern Kentucky University.

Turner is married with two adult children.

-Staff report