Three Arrested Following Dayton Robbery, SWAT Event

Three people were robbed and assaulted in Dayton, police allege, resulting in the arrest of two men and one teen on Sunday.

The Kenton County Regional SWAT Team was called in to assist the Dayton Police Department with the execution of a search warrant at 601 8th Avenue.

According to police, one of the alleged victims was chased down the street, held at gunpoint, and then hit in the head with a gun. That victim suffered a severe gash to his forehead, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspects allegedly barricaded themselves inside the apartment and disregarded commands to surrender to Dayton Police.

The SWAT team arrived and the suspects surrendered at 4:40 a.m., police said.

Dayton Police then executed the search warrant and seized two firearms, money, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Thomas A. Ford IV, 20, of Independence, Brayden G. Smith, 18, of Crittenden, and a 16-year old boy. All three were charged with first degree robbery and resisting arrest.

Smith and Ford were booked into the Campbell County Detention Center while the teen was taken to the Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

