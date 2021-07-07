Boone Conservancy Wins Assistance from National Parks Service

The Boone Conservancy and the Boone County Conservation District were among the fourteen communities across the country selected for assistance from the National Park Service (NPS) Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program (RTCA).

“The natural landscapes and geography of the Ohio River and its adjacent lands in Boone County are unique and nearly inaccessible. We look forward to a collaborative effort that preserves the region’s natural resources while providing access for residents and visitors to hike, bike, paddle and fish these beautiful areas,” said Christy Noll, executive director of the Boone Conservancy, a private nonprofit land trust. “The expertise that the National Park Service brings to this project is invaluable.”

The Boone Conservancy was established in 1999 to preserve the natural, historic and cultural resources of Northern Kentucky. The agency currently stewards 800 acres in Boone County.

Featuring unique geological and environmental features, Boone County sits on 43 miles of the Ohio River. Many of these features are remote and can only be accessed via the river.

The Boone Conservancy and Boone County Conservation District hope to improve access to the river itself and highlight the county’s natural and cultural assets while preserving them for future generations. The project goal is to develop a conservation and recreation plan that recognizes the importance of land conservation while also identifying best strategies for river access sites and potential land and water outdoor recreation opportunities.

The comprehensive project features diverse partner organizations from the region including: Boone County Public Library, the Ohio River Recreational Trail, Boone County Historic Preservation Review Board, Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers, Boone County Fiscal Court, Boone County Parks, Northern Kentucky Bird Watchers, Rabbit Hash Historical Society, and Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Co-partner the Boone County Conservation District was created to protect and promote the wise use of natural resources in Boone County. The conservation district strives to education citizens about the threats to these resources and the challenges to make sure they are available and healthy for generations to come.

“The Ohio River corridor is perhaps our most valuable resource. We look forward to working with NPS to highlight the natural beauty of the Ohio River,” Mark Jacobs, BCCD Conservation program director, said.

RTCA supports community-led natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the nation.

-Staff report

Photo provided