Businesswoman Announces Run for Open State Senate Seat

Shelley Funke Frommeyer announced her candidacy for State Senate District 24, which includes Campbell, Pendleton, and Bracken counties.

The seat is currently occupied by Republican Wil Schroder, who has served two four-year terms, and who announced in May that he would not be seeking re-election.

Funke Frommeyer enters the Republican primary for the 2022 election season. She is the first to make a public campaign announcement.

She is the founder and CEO of FFR Wealth Team based in Covington and is a certified financial planner. Funke Frommeyer is one of twelve children, grew up on a farm in Demossville, and is the fourteenth of 110 grandchildren of the Twest Poultry Farm family. “Our parents instilled the importance of flourishing the cycle of seed to harvest, and in doing so, taught us all the value of life from conception to resurrection," she said.

“I’m excited to put my name on the ballot,” said Funke Frommeyer. “Serving the public in a meaningful way is something I have felt called to do because my experience, talents, and dedication to conservative principles can help Kentucky flourish."

After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Shelley began her career with British Petroleum (BP) that required various relocations across the country. She returned to Kentucky in 1998 where she built the fiduciary financial firm she runs today.

She now lives in Alexandria with her husband Rich and enjoys time with their blended family of six children, an announcement said. They are expecting their fourth grandchild in July.

In the announcement, Funke Frommeyer said that she will be most passionate about promoting free enterprise and protecting the "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” foundations of the country.

“I’m frustrated that the Biden led government is passing out money to people and companies that do not need it, deepening the taxpayer load," Funke Frommeyer said. "The Trump administration’s conviction of good economics and high expectations of our trading partners and our businesses resulted in more jobs that give people the opportunity to make a life they choose to create, which is just how it should be. We need to return the focus back to the freedom that can come from a good-paying job, and away from government dependency.”

The candidate said that she is looking forward to talking to voters.

“My love and passion for Kentucky runs deep," Funke Frommeyer said. "From my roots in DeMossville, to my business in Covington, to my church in Alexandria, my commitment to serving Kentucky and its citizens is unwavering. I truly believe that Kentucky is the land of milk and honey. Let’s prosper!”

Funke Frommeyer announced a series of campaign launch events scheduled for Thursday, July 15: 8 a.m. at Donna's Place in Brooksville, 4:30 p.m. at Barleycorn's in Cold Spring, and 7:30 p.m. at Pendleton Hills in Butler.

