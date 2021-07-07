CVG, ArtWorks Announce New Airport Murals for Rental Car Facility

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) is partnering with ArtWorks, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that transforms people and places through creative works of art, to create two larger-than-life murals in the airport’s new consolidated rental car facility opening this fall.

The new rental car facility represents a $175 million investment from CVG, and construction remains on track for a timely opening this fall, the airport said in a news release.

For many visitors to the new facility, these new pieces of art will be some of the first images they see and will convey the Cincinnati region’s strong public arts heritage, the airport said.

Prior to the opening, two artists will plan and design the murals on the first and third floors of the facility. The project will employ up to 16 youth apprentices, who will execute the design under the mentorship of six professional teaching artists. The murals will convey themes of movement, flight, and transportation while promoting what the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region has to offer.

Adrienne Gaither, an abstract visual artist originally from Cincinnati, now located in Washington, D.C., will be the artist to design the application on the first-floor wall. Gaither’s abstract nature will complement the aesthetics of the angles and shapes taking form in the space, a news release said. Mural application begins at the end of July with completion around mid-September.

Christian Dallas, a contemporary painter and muralist from Northern Kentucky, will be the artist to design the application on the third-floor wall. Dallas’s contemporary style will draw on themes of movement and flight, underscoring CVG’s role in providing air transportation to connect the Cincinnati region to the world. The mural application begins at the beginning of September with completion around the end of October.

“The public nature of our new facility is an excellent opportunity to showcase the unique assets of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community, which include our robust artistic talent,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “These two works of art will build upon the sense of place we’ve established throughout our facilities to welcome visitors to the region and local travelers home.”

“Employing local artists to create murals for CVG is a dream come true for ArtWorks,” said Colleen Houston, ArtWorks CEO and artistic director. “This space is vital and forms the first impression for our region’s visitors. We are thrilled this large-scale art will enhance that experience of travel, build civic pride and showcase the creativity of our community.”

“Art is inspirational and having access to be exposed to art changes your perspective,” said Adrienne Gaither. “I’m honored to have work in the airport back home. It was my dream, and now I’m living it.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to leave my mark on this region that has meant so much to me,” said Christian Dallas. “I’m looking forward to leading Artworks’ apprentices again to create such a prominent work of art.”

