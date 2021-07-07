Homebuilder Renames Grant Award in Honor of Ralph Drees, Presents to DDCH Center

The Drees Company recently renamed its community service award in honor of Ralph Drees, the former chief executive officer and board chairman of the Northern Kentucky-based homebuilder.

Drees, who also served as Kenton County judge/executive, died in March.

As part of the award, a Drees employee was selected to gift the $2,500 grant to a charity of her choosing.

Senior design consultant Beverly Kammer selected DCCH Center for Children and Families, an organization that provides residential treatment, foster care, adoption, and counseling services to children and families.

Each year, Drees employees donate money to the Ft. Mitchell-based organization to support holiday experiences.

Kammer organizes the donation drive and all festivities.

Kammer, along with Drees President and CEO David Drees, presented DCCH Center Executive Director Bob Wilson with a $2,500 check.

“We are excited to award this grant to our longtime community partner,” David Drees said. “Over the years, Beverly has done an excellent job facilitating donations, and we are looking forward to continuing this partnership.”

-Staff report

Photo provided