Duplex Owners to Receive Refund After Covington's "Drafting Error"

After owners of duplexes were overcharged as part of the City of Covington's takeover of the water quality management aspect of the storm water management system, the city commission approved a fix resulting in refunds.

Earlier this year, the city commission voted to take over responsibility of water quality management from Sanitation District 1 beginning March 1.

Part of the plan is charge users annually instead of monthly and to reduce the fee by 10 percent, resulting in a bill of $54.48 each year for a single-family home.

Because billing began in April and only included ten months of the fiscal year, it was pro-rated to $45.40.

Due to what the city called a "drafting error" in the ordinance adopted by the city commission, owners of duplexes (two-family, single-building properties) were charged for each unit.

Now, changing a couple of words ("two" is changed to "a"), the ordinance is fixed, the city said.

At last count, refunds would be due the owners of 521 duplexes in the city who had paid the higher fees, said Finance Director Muhammed Owusu.

