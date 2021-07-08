McConnell Speaks at NKY Government Forum Luncheon

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Thursday at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Government Forum Luncheon about the federal government's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, and plans for the next year-and-a-half leading up to the 2022 midterm elections.

"I believe that if Leader McConnell hadn't acted the way he did we would've gone into a great depression," said NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper referencing the Kentucky Republican's stewardship of pandemic relief bills last year. "I want to say thank you, and I want us as a community to say thank you to Leader McConnell for the way he acted."

McConnell began his remarks by recalling where the country was in February of 2020 and saying that most Americans were experiencing the best economy in 50 years - highlighting the 2017 tax bill he worked on as a major contributor to that prosperity, a position disputed by Democrats.

"Then a month later, we are given the extraordinary advice that we need to shut the economy down for a once-in-100-year pandemic," McConnell said. "The question was how do we get through this and the obvious healthcare crisis at the same time."

He expressed pride that both sides of the aisle came together in order to confront the pandemic in a timely and efficient manner because of the situation's gravity. McConnell attributes the nation's recovery to the forgivable PPP loans which floated the nation's economy and which he claims more than 70,000 Kentucky small businesses utilized.

McConnell opposed the most recent pandemic economic relief package that passed through a Democratic-controlled Congress and was pushed by President Joe Biden.

McConnell then told the crowd that he was polio victim as a kid and contrasted the 70-year struggle of eradicating that disease to the development of three highly-effective vaccines developed for COVID-19 in less than a year.

"I'm perplexed by the reluctance of some to get the vaccination," he said, explaining the direct connection between the economy's recovery and the vaccines. "To use a sports analogy, we're in the red zone but we aren't in the end zone yet because there is resistance."

McConnell then spoke about infrastructure, saying that he and Ohio Senator Rob Portman will be taking a reduced $1 trillion package - half of what was initially proposed - to President Biden because a reduced package has a better chance of receiving bipartisan support, he said. He did not know if this package would address the Brent Spence Bridge since it hasn't been written yet - but acknowledged the need to address that corridor.

"There is a chance that we could come together behind a very large infrastructure bill," he said. "It's popular on both sides of the aisle."

Lastly, McConnell addressed the current state of the country by saying that he feels the American people have elected a 50/50 government and that democrats don't have the mandate needed to achieve its loftiest of goals. He claimed that his two biggest concerns were getting people back to work and the corporate tax rate.

McConnell's solution to getting people back to work would require Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear to repeal the additional, and federally subsidized, $300 citizens on unemployment are receiving. He anecdotally cited a case where a business owner had operations in Kentucky and Indiana and was inundated with applications after Indiana repealed it's additional unemployment boon.

"I worry a good bit on the difficulty of getting people back to work," he said.

He also claimed that democrats want $3.2 trillion in tax increases, which would make America have the highest corporate tax rate in the world, and to reinstate the 'death tax' that is applied to inheritances. Both of these issues he tried to eliminate in the 2017 tax bill. He made it clear that he was against these goals.

"This is going to be one hell of a fight," McConnell stated. "It's a fight worth having. They don't have a mandate to make it happen and they will have no margin for error in a 50/50 senate. So that's what is going to happen for the rest of the year in the senate."

"What direction we take is largely going to be up to the election in 2022," he continued. "Democrats have narrow control for a year-and-a-half, then the American people will decide if they want a moderate administration or not."

-Connor Wall, associate editor