Thomas More Announces Agreement with EPA for Research, Training Opportunities

Thomas More University announced a collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to facilitate environmental research, education, and training opportunities.

The two will focus on air, energy, chemical safety, sustainable waters, and sustainable communities research programs of mutual interest to benefit the Center for Environmental Measurement and Modeling (CEMM) and the university, a news release said.

While the agreement is expected to impact multiple TMU programs and departments, the university said that a large benefactor will be its Biology Field Station, a center for applied biological research on the Ohio River.

“Undergraduate research and student development are at the heart of the Biology Field Station’s programs and mission,” said Chris Lorentz, Ph.D., field station director. “This agreement with the EPA provides amazing research opportunities for our students and faculty to collaborate with the nation’s leading scientists in the fields of environmental science, sustainability, and water quality. Further, the mentoring and networking opportunities are invaluable in helping our students reach their long-term career goals.”

The university is hopeful that the collaboration prepares students for careers in environment-related fields, encourages and facilitates training opportunities for Thomas More students and faculty at the CEMM research labs and offices, offers distance education courses, and facilitates mentoring opportunities for students, faculty, and staff at Thomas More in areas of mutual interest, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

