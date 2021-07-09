Campbell Co. Woman Appointed to Attorney General's Survivors Council

Fourteen people, including a Campbell Co. woman, were announced Thursday as members of the 2021-22 Survivors Council, which advises Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office of Victims Advocacy on matters related to the criminal justice systems’ response to crime victims.

“I am grateful to the members of the Survivors Council for their commitment to serving their fellow Kentuckians, and I look forwarding to working with the Council to ensure Kentucky’s criminal justice system is victim-centered,” Cameron said in a news release. “We are committed to serving victims of crime throughout the Commonwealth, and the insight, experiences, and knowledge of the Council membership is instrumental to this work.”

Christine Whelan, of Campbell Co., was among the appointments.

She is the only appointee from Northern Kentucky.

Since 2017, crime victims and their family members have volunteered their expertise to assist the Attorney General’s Office in advancing a victim-centered approach to criminal justice through training, publications, awareness initiatives, and policy reform, the announcement said.

Facilitated by Denise Durbin, executive director of the Office of Victims Advocacy, the Council meets quarterly, and members serve terms of up to two years.

Over the last year, members of the 2019-2020 Council represented the interests of Kentucky crime victims by providing victim-centered investigation tips to criminal justice system professionals. They also supported crime victims by participating in the Attorney General’s 2021 Crime Victims Awareness Walk and Resource Fair.

-Staff report

Photo: Daniel Cameron (provided)