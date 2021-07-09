Dog Days of Dayton: Council Addresses Two Dog-Related Ordinances

Dayton city council addressed two ordinances affecting dog ownership during its meeting Tuesday night. The first would change the number of dogs a resident could have in Dayton from two to three, and the second would lift the city's ban on pit bulls.

During council's discussion on the first ordinance, Councilman Jeff Volter asked how the ordinance would benefit the community - a question quickly met by Councilman Scott Beseler acknowledging that it means someone wouldn't have to get rid of their dog.

Volter continued with his perceived issues of allowing residents to have three dogs claiming that it would lead to more dogs running loose in the city, more barking dog complaints, more "dog-business" on the streets, and more bite incidents. Beseler addressed the complaints with unwavering support saying that some people may want to adopt pets in lieu of having kids.

Volter: "But where do we stop it?"

Beseler: "At three! We're stopping it at three!"

Volter: "Why not four?"

Beseler: "If you want four then let's make it four!"

Volter: "Then why not five?"

The somewhat contentious exchange was eventually soothed by Councilwoman Beth Nyman, who gave her own perspective of looking for a community to live in.

"If it had been between taking the house or getting rid of one of those dogs - we wouldn't have gotten rid of one of the dogs," she said.

Councilman Joe Neary added that the ordinance was designed for the urban community that Dayton is - citing that people only have two arms and that walking three dogs would be too demanding and diminish residents' ability to be courteous neighbors.

"The reason we have a limit is because we are an urban community," Neary said. "It's a want, not a need, and the neighbors need to enjoy their homes and their backyards."

Beseler acknowledged that none of the council members were going to change their minds and Mayor Ben Baker called a vote. The ordinance passed with Volter and Neary being the only nays.

"The ayes have it - you can now have three dogs," Baker said.

The second ordinance, repealing the city's ban on pit bulls, also had ample discussion within council. During public comments, council began discussing the initial reason for the ban - stating that it was adopted in 2006 in response to the notion that drug dealers keep pit bulls as their weapon of choice. Council then asked Dayton Police Officer Gilbert Marksberry about his encounters with pit bulls.

"It's never been a personal issue for me," Marksberry said. "We've encountered more of the ankle biters if you know what I mean."

Much like the previous ordinance discussion, Neary and Volter advocated against lifting the ban - citing statistics and research that supported the stereotypes of pit bulls being particularly vicious dogs.

"They are the most deadly breed - pit bulls are the top most abused breeds," Volter said. "I fear pit bulls. If I see one then I'm walking to the other side of the street."

Neary added his claim that pit bulls make up 6 percent of the dog population, yet contribute to 67 percent of dog attacks that require medical attention.

"All pit bulls are descendants of those vicious dogs. They don't just bite they attack," Neary said. "We were elected to provide a safe environment for our community. The hardest part of our job is separating wants from needs. Our citizens need to feel safe."

Councilwoman Nyman took issue with some of the claims, saying that the research Volter and Neary were now trying to cite was not submitted to the committee that was developed to review this issue. Nyman added that when she started to work on that committee she was undecided about the ban, but espoused the idea of lifting it once she began sifting through the data.

"To come in at the last minute and make a bunch of comments that weren't submitted to the committee is unfair," Nyman said. "Nothing thrown out at the last minute is going to change my decision."

The ordinance lifting the ban was passed with only Neary and Volter voting nay.

