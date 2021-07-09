Golden Corral Reopening in Florence

Golden Corral is working to reopen its Florence location this summer, possibly by month's end.

The national buffet chain had previously announced that both its Northern Kentucky locations, in Ft. Wright and Florence, were closed permanently.

Buffets were particularly hard hit as the restaurant industry weathered the COVID-19 pandemic because of the communal nature of its set-up in an age of social-distancing.

This week, the store at 4770 Houston Road shared a video on its Facebook page proclaiming its pending reopening and effort to hire a staff.

The Fort Wright location did not have the same luck. It has been demolished to make way for a new Mike's Car Wash location.

-Staff report