River City Living: Once Decrepit Mainstrasse Building Gets Stunning Makeover

This week's episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, the urban living video series produced by the Catalytic Fund, we land in Covington's Mainstrasse Village and inside a once nearly-condemned building that received a jaw-dropping makeover.

When developer Joe Stevie bought the building, it was in terrible shape. It had gotten so bad that the former owner, an elderly woman, had been living only in the kitchen.

Stevie, who owns several houses on the street, saw the building’s potential and agreed to buy it. His wife Andrea said, “When I first walked through the house, I said, ‘I’m not living here.’ Then I saw the design for the closet, so I said, ‘OK!’”

Her dream closet/dressing room is part of the addition built onto the back of the house. The decrepit kitchen, which was a previous addition to the original building, was torn down and replaced with two stories that include a large garage (unusual in the neighborhood), a first-floor powder room, a completely customized dressing room, a fitness room, and a rooftop deck.

One of Joe Stevie’s favorite features of the renovation is the flooring on the ground level. Because the original wood floor was not salvageable, they replaced it with quartersawn white oak, laid in a herringbone pattern. This detail lends an upscale look that is continued with elements like the backsplash made from bronzed mirror, lighting fixtures in the kitchen and dining room, and the elegant fireplace in the living room.

This renovation may have started with the closet design, but it ended up being a beautiful, top-to-bottom success.

