Boone Co. Board of Education Appoints New Member

The Boone County board of education announced that Keith Collins was appointed to the board to serve the unexpired term of departing member Tiffany Schussler.

Collins, of Hebron, was selected unanimously by the other board members.

The board said that several interviews were conducted with potential candidates.

Collins is a lecturer at Northern Kentucky University in the department of kinesiology and health. He has been at NKU for seven years. Collins is expected to be sworn in on Monday.

He joins fellow board members Karen Byrd, Maria Brown, Julie Pile, and Jesse Parks.

