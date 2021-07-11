NKU Announces Animation Degree, New Name for 3D Digital Design Program

Northern Kentucky University announced a new animation degree track and that it renamed its media informatics program to 3D digital design and visual effects.

In a news release, the university said that the moves are a response to meet the industry's changing demands.

The bachelor of fine arts in animation will be houses in the School of the Arts (SOTA) and aims to prepare students to create compelling visuals with modern technologies.

The program teaches students how to proficiently draw, and develop visual storytelling using state of the art digital tools to launch a life of creativity in the field of animation, the university said.

Meanwhile, the 3D digital and visual effects program aims to prepare students for careers in creative and technical industries like texturing, lighting and rigging, and game art and digital sculpting.

“Our program has grown rapidly in its first decade of existence,” said Stephen Yungbluth, chair of the NKU Communication Department. “The new name stays true to what we know: continuously evolving to keep pace with technology changes and industry needs.”

With the new Arts and Sciences’ Animation program, SOTA unveiled a hybrid animation studio space equipped with 21 high performance computers, and a variety of digital pen tool displays.

“The multi-media emergence has created opportunities for designers and artists like never before,” said Brad McCombs, head of NKU’s Visual Arts program. “NKU is known for its digitally-based innovation with media and techniques.”

-Staff report

Photo provided