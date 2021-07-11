NKY Chamber Honors NKY Health, Waltz Business Solutions

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented its NKY Community Awards recently to the Northern Kentucky Health Department and Waltz Business Solutions.

The Chamber thanked the health department for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From vaccine education and COVID-19 testing to providing accurate information and safe recommendations to the public, the NKY Health Department continues to be tirelessly dedicated to protecting and serving the public during the pandemic," the Chamber said.

NKY Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dan Cahill recently presented Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health at the Northern Kentucky Health Department, with the Community Award.

“The Northern Kentucky Health Department has done an extraordinary job serving our region during the pandemic,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President and CEO. “Always putting public safety first, the department has been a vital, necessary resource for the last year-and-a-half. Thank you to Dr. Saddler and the entire NKY Health Department team for your service and leadership.”

Waltz Business Solutions was recognized during its “Cheers to 60 Years” event, celebrating 60 years of the Jehn family owning the company.

Waltz Business Solutions started as a typewriter repair company in Cincinnati in 1892 and later became known for the “triple typewriter” in the early 1900s. After the Jehn family purchased the company in the 1960s, Waltz diversified into other products and services, supporting the client “from document creation to document destruction.”

Today, Waltz Business Solutions is led by President Jerry Jehn and the company’s services include copiers, printers, scanners, document management, document storage and shredding/destruction.

In addition to the NKY Chamber honor, Crestview Hills mayor Paul Meier spoke at the “Cheers to 60 Years” event, establishing July 1 as “Waltz Day” in the city.

“We were excited to present the NKY Community Award to Waltz Business Solutions at the company’s celebration event,” Cooper said. “Congratulations to the Jehn family on 60 years of ownership of Waltz as well as for their service to the Northern Kentucky community. Waltz is an outstanding family-owned business that truly values its customers, employees and community, developing meaningful relationships while continuing to have a positive impact in our region.”

-Staff report