Part of Gunpowder Road to Close Monday Until Further Notice

A section of Gunpowder Road (KY 237) will close Monday until further notice.

The section of road is between U.S. 42 and Mt. Zion Road (KY 536) in Boone Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is evaluating this stretch of road for improvements as part of the regional transportation network. Inspection of a drainage structure along the corridor determined that further evaluation is necessary to appropriately update the posted weight limit of the structure, the Cabinet said in a news release.

Gunpowder Road will remain accessible for local traffic from both U.S. 42 and KY 536 but is closed to through traffic just south of Sunnybrook Drive.

Recommended detour routes will be signed.

Approximately 4,500 vehicles per day use this section of KY 237, which connects KY 536 and U.S. 42 in Florence.

