Remke Family Dedicates Point/Arc Home in Honor of Late Son, Husband, Father

From the Point/Arc.

They met in South Bend, Indiana.

Andrea was a student at St. Mary’s College.

Matthew attended the University of Notre Dame.

It was love at first sight – they were meant for one another – and eventually they wed.

Matthew and Andrea Remke moved to Kentucky to start a family – and a future.

“Matthew eventually took over the reins from his dad (Bill) and served as President of Remke Markets,” Andrea said. “Matthew was always a generous person. He always gave of his time and talent – and money to others. He believed in sharing what you had.”

Matthew passed away four years ago at the age of 41.

“He had been sick for several years,” Andrea said. “Yet, it did come as a surprise. Doesn’t it always?”

And Andrea – now a widow at 45 – and her four children returned here Sunday for the dedication of the Matthew Remke Home for the Point/Arc.

“We moved to Phoenix last year,” Andrea said, holding back the tears, “it was just too painful to remain here.”

The Matthew Remke Home, located at 8481 Moonstone Court in Florence, formerly the Moonstone Home, was the brainchild of Bill Remke, Matthew’s dad.

“Bill made a sizeable gift,” said Judi Gerding, president of the Point/Arc at the Sunday dedication, “and wanted the Moonstone to be named after Matthew.”

Bill said Matthew was quite passionate about The Point/Arc.

“He was heavily involved with three organizations,” Bill Remke said at the dedication. “They were Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the Cincinnati Chapter of the Kidney Foundation, and the Point/Arc.”

In fact, Matthew organized a golf tournament through Remke Markets and the Point/Arc several years ago. That tournament, which benefits several charities as well as the Point/Arc is still active today.

“Matthew was very much concerned about spreading the word of the mission of the Point/Arc,” Bill said.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The Remke Home, like the other residential homes owned and operated by the Point/Arc, will be staffed 24/7, seven days a week, 365 days a year for those with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The Point/Arc is the only residential service non-profit facility in Northern Kentucky.

Andrea and Matthew Remke met in South Bend, Indiana – but their love remains forever-after in the Bluegrass of Kentucky – in the Remke Home on Moonstone Court.

“I pray,” said Bill Remke, “that this home becomes Matthew’s legacy.”

Photo provided