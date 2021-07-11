Schoborg Announces Candidacy for Kenton Family Court Judge

Covington attorney Terri King Schoborg announced her candidacy for Kenton County Family Court Judge, 16th Judicial District, 2nd Division.

The seat is currently occupied by Judge Chris Mehling.

Schoborg ran for Family Court judge in 2018, losing narrowly to Dawn Gentry, who was ultimately removed from the bench for judicial misconduct.

“I have the greatest admiration for Judge Mehling and have announced my candidacy today predicated on social media accounts and personal conversations I have had with the judge that he will be retiring at the end of his term," Schoborg said. "I do not want anyone to think for a minute I am challenging Judge Mehling, he is a dear friend.”

The River City News has not confirmed Judge Mehling's intentions for the 2022 election cycle.

Schoborg has been a lawyer since 1985, primarily focusing on family court.

“I have devoted most of my adult life and law practice to working to insure equity under the law for everyday people," she said. "I will carry that philosophy with me to the bench and seek to render every decision, on the best interests of the children in my courtroom.”

Schoborg has represented children and indigent parents in thousands of family court cases, she said. She is also chair of the Kenton County Foster Care Review Board, a post that she has held for seven years.

Additionally, Schoborg has served as a hearing officer and as a member of the Kentucky Personnel Board and is chairwoman emeritus of the board.

“As a hearing officer and as a member of the Kentucky Personnel Board I was called on to make decisions related to the long-term financial stability of those who came before the board and balance their needs against the collective interests of the people of this Commonwealth, those can be gut wrenching decisions. But, I made them," she said. "I enter this race with a strong record of listening to the litigants, studying the evidence and issuing a fair and objective opinion, I will do the same as a judge in Kenton Family Court.”

Schoborg and her husband of 30 years, Jeff, an accountant, live in Covington. They have three children.

-Staff report