Adams Law Adds Joseph Hill as Attorney

Adams Law announced the hiring of associate attorney Joseph K. Hill.

He was admitted to the bar in 2017 and has been an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney since then, prosecuting felonies.

Hill will work in the Covington firm's litigation and government practice groups.

He graduated from the University of Louisville in 2013 with a bachelor's degree and then earned a law degree from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2016. Hill was student body vice president at NKU.

He is a volunteer firefighter in Fort Mitchell and serves as treasurer of Transitions, Inc., a drug rehabilitation organization.

