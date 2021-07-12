County Clerks Unable to Process Vehicle-Related Transactions

County clerk offices across Kentucky have been unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said Monday.

County clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

The vehicle titling and registration system is experiencing intermittent issues from a recent system implementation. The implementation is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system. No driver information was impacted.

Kentuckians are advised to contact the local county clerk office to ensure it is open for non-vehicular business and be prepared for delays. Kentuckians can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.

"We do not have an estimated time or date of this issue being fixed. We are sorry for this inconvenience," Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe said in a statement. "Customers can still get your sheriff’s inspection if you have an out of state car."

-Staff report

Photo: The Kenton Co. Government Building in Covington where the county clerk's office is located (RCN file)