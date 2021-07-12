Horizon Grants Funds to Panorama Apts., Faith Community Pharmacy

From Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has granted more than $35,000 to two nonprofit organizations in an effort to meet the physical health care needs of Northern Kentuckians still impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Loss of income and other financial hardships don’t typically affect just one aspect of life, and health care needs are often the hardest hits our neighbors take,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “We are grateful to have resources, in the form of donations pooled together across Northern Kentucky for our Relief Fund, to deploy to our nonprofit partners working to meet these critical needs.”

Faith Community Pharmacy is the only licensed, 501c(3) nonprofit charitable pharmacy serving residents in Northern Kentucky, and received $25,000 to purchase and administer diabetic medications, inhalers, and blood thinners that are often desperately needed by their community of clients. The nonprofit works closely with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and with their patients’ physicians to gain better access to samples and to more quickly transition people to manufacturer assistance programs, but needed a little support to cover the gap time between.

“We are so grateful for the support of Horizon Community Funds,” said Faith Community Pharmacy Executive Director Aaron Broomall. “This program turns every $1 donated into $7 worth of lifesaving medication for our patients. This ensures that those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are able to treat their chronic disease(s) effectively and eliminates that impossible choice between essential medication and food or housing.”

Kentucky Senior Citizens Apartments, operating as Panorama Apartments in Covington, is non-profit retirement community serving senior citizens, age 62 and older, since 1967. Maintaining affordable, comfortable, active homes for their community means a very tight budget for the nonprofit, leading to a budgetary gap when the pandemic brought extra costs for additional cleaning staff and supplies. The nonprofit received $5,450 from Horizon Community Funds to purchase sanitizer, cleaning spray, and other personal protective and cleaning equipment, and to support additional cleaning of their air ducts to keep an especially vulnerable community safe.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Panorama Apartments has taken every step possible to ensure our senior citizens' safety and health,” said Panorama Apartments Executive Director Karen Hargett. “Our grant from Horizon Community Funds will help us maintain this healthy environment into the foreseeable future. We are very grateful for their support.”

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to donate to the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund by: