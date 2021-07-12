Kenton Animal Shelter Offers Reduced Fees for Adult Cats

Kenton County is significantly reducing adoption costs related to cats at its animal shelter.

Throughout the month of July all adult cats (aged one year or older) will have adoption fees of just $25, down from the usual $120.

Each cat receives a first round of vaccinations, a flea/tick preventative, de-wormer, a microchip (registered to the new adopter), and are spayed/neutered.

To see all available cats, visit the Kenton County Animal Services adoption site or their Facebook page (@KentonCountyAnimalServies)

For questions regarding the adoption process, call Animal Services at 859-356-7400, or email Animal Services at animal.shelter@kentoncounty.org.

Applicants can either apply online or visit the shelter (1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington).

Kenton County Animal Services is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Staff report