Kenton Sheriff Warns of Scam Involving Phone Number and Warrant

The Kenton Co. Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam in which a caller claims to be with the sheriff's office, telling the resident that there is an active warrant for missing court.

The caller is also able to mimic the sheriff's office true phone number.

The sheriff's office said that the scammer says there is an active warrant for missing court and that the resident can make arrangements over the phone with pre-paid credit cards or gift cards to take care of it.

The sheriff's office reminds residents that police agencies do not call about warrants for arrests.

"This is a SCAM," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "Do not respond to this type of threat. Do not engage these callers. Do not give them any type of information. HANG UP ON THEM!"

To report continued contact from scammers please contact the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Office of Consumer Protection at 888-432-9257.

-Staff report