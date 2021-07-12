Three 96,000-lb. Beams to Be Transported by Truck to Covington Bridge Site

Massive concrete beams will make their way to Covington on Tuesday possibly slowing highway traffic in the process.

The three 96,000-lb. beams are to be used as part of the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at Eleventh Street between Madison Avenue and Russell Street, over the railroad tracks there.

The beams are 117-ft. long and will be transported by nine-axle trucks operated by Prestress Transportation. They are scheduled to depart Lexington at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, arriving in Covington between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Their anticipated arrival could be slowed by the usual backups on the I-75 corridor south of the restricted Brent Spence Bridge, which is undergoing a maintenance project.

The delivery will impact parking and traffic. Parking will be prohibited near intersections along the route, as marked with signs, and the slow maneuvering of the massive trucks will temporarily affect local traffic.

The trucks will arrive in Covington at the 12th Street exit, head north on Simon Kenton Way, east on Pike Street, east on West Seventh, south on Scott Street, west on West 10th Street and north on Washington Street, where a crane will unload them.

The second and third trucks will “stage” on Simon Kenton Way and be released on a schedule that gives the drivers time to maneuver the route.

The trucks will be accompany by escort vehicles and “scouts.”

Cars that ignore the no-parking signs will be towed. The signs will be removed after the last truck passes.

The new 12-ft.-wide pedestrian bridge over the CSX tracks is part of a $777,000 project designed, funded, and managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It consists of replacing a pedestrian bridge at the same location and the permanent removal of a vehicular bridge that had been closed since 2013 because of rust and crumbling concrete.

Work began in March and is being done by Louisville Paving and Construction.

