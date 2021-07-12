Two Teens, 14 and 16, on Moped Struck by Car in Dayton

Two teenagers on a moped were involved in a crash in Dayton on Saturday night.

Dayton Police said it happened at around 10:30 p.m. at Sixth and Dayton avenues.

The teens, aged 14 and 16, were headed westbound on Sixth when it did not slow down or yield before turning left, police said.

The moped was struck by another vehicle.

The moped driver and the passenger were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital for evaluation. The driver was not injured.

Police did not say which teen was driving or provide any further details about them or their conditions.

The driver of the other vehicle was going the posted speed limit, police said.

-Staff report