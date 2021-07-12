Villa Madonna Announces Accreditation

Villa Madonna Academy announced Monday that it earned accreditation from Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners, and effective leadership, a news release said.

Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that Villa is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

“School accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Villa Madonna Academy a nationally recognized mark of quality. Our high school has been accredited since December 31, 1925,” said Pamela McQueen, Villa Madonna executive director and principal of the high school and junior high school. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review.

Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.

“Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish," said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. "Villa Madonna Academy is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI).

-Staff report