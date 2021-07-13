$2 Million New Riff Distilling Expansion to Boost Production by 50%

New Riff Distilling announced Tuesday that it is breaking ground on a $2 million expansion that is expected to boost the Newport-based operation's production by 50%.

Co-founder Ken Lewis noted that construction on an 800-sq. ft. addition is underway at the distillery, allowing for the installation of three additional fermenters.

Lewis said the expansion will allow New Riff to produce older and more specialty whiskeys.

The expansion also requires new employees, the distillery said in a news release. New Riff is looking to hire diverse candidates and said that it is offering competitive salaries and benefits. (Interested applicants can click here ).

“We remain committed to becoming one of the great small distilleries of the world,” Lewis said. “This expansion will help us achieve that goal while remaining a family-owned business with no outside ownership.”

Since its founding in 2014, New Riff’s products have attracted a wide following. The demand for many New Riff products outstrips demand, and Lewis said he’d like to be able to supply more fans with spirits.

Currently, New Riff is available in 16 states and would like to expand distribution as well.

The project resolves a current production bottleneck and will allow for distilling to happen 24 hours a day, 4 days a week, a news release said. It is estimated the change will allow the distillery to produce 12,000 barrels per year, up from 8,000 with the existing setup.

-Staff report