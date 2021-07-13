Covington Man, Three Newport Students Killed in Virginia Crash

A Covington man and his three children were killed in a single-car crash in New Kent County, Virginia on Monday.

It happened on Interstate 64 when their car swerved off the road and hit a pole. The car then caught fire.

The Virginia State Police reported that Anthony Snow, 53, who was driving, had a medical emergency causing the crash.

Snow, of Covington, died at the scene along with three children: 9- and 13-year old boys, and an 11-year old girl.

Those kids were students at Newport Independent Schools, Superintendent Tony Watts said Tuesday.

"All of us with the Newport Independent Schools are grieving over the horrible loss of life that happened Monday during a tragic automobile accident in Virginia," Watts said in the statement. "Victor Meyers, Mary Snow and Joseph Snow were students at Newport Intermediate School. We also mourn the loss of Anthony Snow, who was the father of two of the children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the family.

"The sudden loss of life is always a tragedy, but the pain is deeper when young children are suddenly taken from us." Grief counselors will be available the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School. "We ask everyone to remember this family in their prayers," Watts said.

The mother, Ishia Palmisano, 34, was in the front seat and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police reported.