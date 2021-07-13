Photos: 11th Street Bridge in Covington Progresses After Delivery of Beams

Large beams for the Eleventh Street pedestrian bridge under construction in Covington arrived in the city on Tuesday morning.

The large haul was brought from Lexington, a delivery of three 96,000-lb. beams on nine-axle trucks.

The former vehicular bridge was demolished this year, years after the pedestrian project was announced.

It spans above the CSX railroad tracks between Madison Avenue and Russell Street.

The bridge was closed to vehicular traffic in 2013. “Based on recent inspections, ongoing deterioration of the structure has continued,” said Rob Hans, then-chief district engineer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6, in Covington, at the time. “For future safety of the traveling public, the Cabinet made the decision that the closure of this structure is warranted.”

In 2015, it was announced that when a new bridge is constructed, it would be strictly for pedestrians.

The new 12-foot-wide pedestrian bridge will be constructed in the same space. The new span will provide a safer connection for neighborhoods, a news release from the city said.

KYTC will work with CSX and its train schedule during this project.

The $777,000 project was awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction.

