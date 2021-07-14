Art After Hours Returns to Fort Thomas Library

Campbell County Public Library is bringing back its annual Art After Hours to its Carrico/Fort Thomas branch (1000 Highland Ave).

The event brings thirteen regional artists for an evening of live music, food, and art.

It is scheduled for Friday, July 30, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Live music will be performed by Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye, and there will be treats from Latonia's Moonrise Doughnuts, and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

Each artist will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in medium from woodwork to painting to pottery.

Select items will be available for purchase.

Presented artists include: Bruce Crippen, Charie Fischer, Margie Lakeberg, Jennifer Hobbs Collett, Sharmon Davidson, Everage King, Heloise Besse, Jennifer Cornett, Kathleen Piercefield, Rae Mack, Tiffany Greene, Dr. Jerry Warner, and Allyson Burke Coffren.

Visit www.cc-pl.org/art-after-hours for examples of the artists’ work or pick up a brochure at any of the library’s branches.

All state and federal COVID-19 mandates will be followed, the library said.

