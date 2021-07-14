Chick-fil-A Operator to Offer Perspective at "Ask the Expert" Chamber Event

Chick-fil-A is well-known for its efficient and friendly customer service, just as much for its fast chicken meals.

Now, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to learn how to apply the same standards.

At its "Ask the Expert" event scheduled for Monday, August 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., local Chick-fil-A franchise operator Dustin DiChiara will take questions at the chain's location on Mall Road in Florence.

He will talk about the restaurant's model of leadership and detail how a service-oriented approach to leadership can translate to positive results in any industry.

“You don't need to be in the restaurant industry to utilize Chick-fil-A’s customer service approach,” said NKY Chamber Vice President of Membership Lynn Abeln. “The practices that have made it so successful can be utilized by any business. As the owner and operator of a very successful franchise in one of Northern Kentucky’s busiest areas, Dustin’s insights will be informative for local business owners.”

“Ask the Expert: Chick-fil-A Customer Service Philosophy” is free to NKY Chamber members and $15 for non-members.

Visit www.nkychamber.com/experts to register and submit a question for “Ask the Expert: Chick-fil-A Customer Service Philosophy.”

-Staff report