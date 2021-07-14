CTI Announces Acquisition of European Firm

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI) announced the acquisition of Dynakin, a contract research organization based in Spain.

The Covington-based CTI, also a contract research organization, said in a news release that it is working to expand laboratory services to support rare disease and cell & gene therapy research across all regions of the world.

A flagship lab for that purpose is being built in Cincinnati.

The acquisition of Dynakin expands that effort to Europe.

The company said that Dynakin's pharmacometrics services are complementary to and will support CTI's regulatory and scientific affairs group, and provide support and/or confirmation of dosing and regulatory decisions at all development stages as well as optimal design of clinical trials.

Dynakin’s services will be merged into CTI’s European clinical team. Dynakin co-founders Dr. Monica Rodriguez and Dr. Nerea Leal will be joining CTI in new roles.

“We are excited to have Dynakin join CTI to create a stronger and more robust global full-service clinical research organization,” said Timothy J. Schroeder, CTI’s chairman & CEO. “Dynakin and CTI share common philosophies and cultures, with a focus on teamwork, employee retention and career development. We are passionate about continued growth and expansion for the continued success of the company, so this acquisition is a great fit for the next phase of growth at CTI.”

CTI has grown to be one of the twenty largest contract research organizations in the world with employees in more than sixty countries across six continents.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

-Staff report