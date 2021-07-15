College Coach Tapped to Lead Newport Catholic Boys Basketball

Newport Central Catholic announced Jake Luhn as its new boys basketball coach on Thursday.

Luhn comes to New Cath after fifteen years of coaching at the collegiate level with experience at the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, Longwood University, and St. Bonaventure University.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the New Cath basketball program," Luhn said. "I'm thankful for Principal (Kenny) Collopy and Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens for bringing me into the Thoroughbred family. I am anxious to immediately get to work with our current Breds and continuing the tradition-rich history on 'The Hill’.”

“We are confident in Coach Luhn's vision for our basketball program and its alignment with who we are as a community," Collopy said in a statement. "His energy, background, and experience will be a great resource in helping our student athletes improve on and off the court.”

“We are excited to welcome Coach Luhn to the Newport Central Catholic family," Schulkens said. "He brings experience from the collegiate level, and we look forward to him building on the excellent tradition we have here.”

Luhn worked as director of basketball operations at NKU and then as assistant to the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, both under Head Coach John Brannen, a New Cath graduate.

Coach Luhn, his wife, and their three children live in Cold Spring.

