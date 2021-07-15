Erlanger Welcomes Two New Firefighters, Moves Forward on Zoning Overhaul

The City of Erlanger welcomed two new firefighters/EMTs at its city council meeting this week.

Jacob Henderson and Wyatt Anderson took the oath of offices, administered by Mayor Jessica Fette, as their families watched.

In other business, the city is moving forward on the Z21 zoning makeover being considered by cities throughout Kenton County. The city approved an exploration of a repeal of its current zoning code to be replaced by Z21 at the August meeting of the Kenton County planning commission.

The city selected Peck Hannaford and Briggs to handle HVAC maintenance for all facilities. The contract is worth $26,580.

911 Fleet was awarded a contract to install equipment in the police department's vehicles. Though that Union-based firm's bid was higher than the other one received (72,285 vs. $70,479), council determined that since 911 Fleet is located closer to Erlanger than Cincinnati Safety Outfitters, it would be more convenient to maintain the cruisers there rather than across the Ohio River.

Mayor Fette said that the Summer Sendoff event is scheduled for September 18, and that the city is still looking for art and food vendors.

The business spotlight this month was on Dynamic Catholic Institute, located on Olympic Boulevard. George Jonsten, director of the institute, gave a brief overview of what the institute does and how their money is distributed.

