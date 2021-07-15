Fight Over Future of Florence Pool Continues at Council Meeting

Following the City of Florence's decision to close its Aquatic Center permanently, some residents expressed their displeasure at this week's city council meeting.

The center closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, like most public pool and water spots, but while most local cities have reopened their pools and water parks for the 2021 season following significant improvements to the pandemic situation here, Florence opted to keeps its center closed.

Then, last month, the city announced an ambitious plan to keep the center closed permanently and to replace it with a new four-acre park and event space.

The Aquatic Center had become too expensive to operate and maintain, considering it is only open for parts of the year, Mayor Diane Whalen said at the time.

On Tuesday night, one resident told council that he had evaluated the center's operating budget and concluded that it would only cost Florence residents $4.85 per person, per day of its operation, or $25 for a family of five.

The resident noted that the city has more than $80 million in its reserves fund, as well.

Chief Financial Officer Linda Chapman countered, arguing that the Aquatic Center lost $300,000 over the past three years and that the city floated bonds to pay for it.

While those bonds have been paid off, the pool required more funds to be poured in just to keep it operational, she said.

Chapman continued, noting that the average daily use of the center represented only 2 percent of Florence's population, but the cost to maintain and operate it averaged about $7,500 per day.

The center, which opened in 2004, was open only ten weeks a year. The city has spent $3 million on it since it opened.

Chapman said that the city had to put $200,000 to $300,000 out of the general fund each year just to keep it going.

The planned four-acre park and event center would be open every day, and free for all to use. Plans include a multi-level adventure playground with splash pads and spray grounds, picnic spaces, a stage for live performances, a multi-purpose event lawn, and swings for children and adults.

Mayor Diane Whalen said that the city will be sending out surveys on Monday that will ask residents for their opinion of what they would like to see on the site of the Aquatic Center.

Two residents challenged the mayor on the survey, saying that the first question on the survey should be 'Do you agree with the mayor and council's decision to demolish the aquatic center?"

Caroline Kemper, 14, said that the Florence Aquatic Center has been her home away from home for eight years, and told council that she and her friends could help market the pool because it means so much to her and her family and friends.

Kemper suggested a dome that could be put up over the pool so that it could be used year-round, and suggested that she is forming a charitable group that could obtain grant funding for it.

The proposed splash pads and spray grounds at the new park would only be for small children, some residents argued. Older children need a place, too, they said.

Several people joined in urging council to listen to their constituents about this matter, some even saying that they would be voted out over this matter.

Mayor Whalen said that the YMCA in Burlington now offers a day-rate so that people can go there to swim.

The mayor said that nothing is set in stone yet.

In other business, the city's student ambassadors were recognized.

Florence Director of Parks and Recreation Vanessa Lenear noted that the ambassadors come from grades six through twelve, and that they attend city and county functions, representing the city. They learn about public speaking, poise, and earn volunteer hours.

Due to COVID-19, there were only two events for the ambassadors, so all but one ambassador was brought back for the new class.

Sydney Gilson, who graduated from Cooper High School in May, received a $500 scholarship for her participation in the ambassador group. She is attending Northern Kentucky University in the fall.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor