Free Training Program for NKY Residents Aims at Bolstering Technology Workforce

Northern Kentucky residents now have a new pathway into the booming technology sector: Code Kentucky.

This new software development training program, which is funded through a grant from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, blends self-guided online learning with weekly classroom meetups and mentorship. Experienced developers will serve as mentors to help answer questions and guide students through the training curriculum. The goal of the program is to prepare participants for a job as a junior developer upon graduation from the program.

“We believe every Kentuckian has the right to quality education and job training," said Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as the Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. "This program has already helped more than 600 people start careers in coding and technology in Louisville, so it has a proven track record of getting results. We’re very excited to start offering this opportunity to more Kentuckians.”

Code Kentucky will utilize the same model as Code Louisville, which has received national recognition for its work placing graduates in tech jobs at nearly 300 companies since 2014.

“We’ve seen first-hand how effective this approach is to tech training. It is a life-changing experience for those who participate,” said Michael Gritton, Executive Director of KentuckianaWorks, which founded and runs the Code Louisville program that Code Kentucky is based on. “We’re looking forward to bringing this experience to residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky.”

KentuckianaWorks is the Louisville region’s workforce development board - and will administer the program in partnership with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, and the Northern Kentucky WorkforceInvestment Board (NKWIB).

“We see Code Kentucky as a great opportunity to add to the local resources available in the tech space here in Northern Kentucky,” said Tara Johnson-Noem, who serves as both Associate Director for Workforce Development at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. “With the part-time format and the mentoring components, individuals who are working can learn new skills and expand their industry connections, growing the pool of talent that many of our local employers need.”

Code Kentucky is launching at a time when demand for skilled developers is high and only projected to continue to grow in coming years. This program will help employers find the skills they need locally while helping its graduates embark on a new career with high potential. Data shows that jobs in the technology sector pay higher-than-average wages and are less exposed to automation.

Code Kentucky training is free of charge and no previous coding experience is required. However, space in each cohort is limited. To participate in the program, you must:

Be 18 years of age or older

Have a strong desire and commitment to learn advanced technology skills

Have access to a home computer or laptop with stable internet connection

Be able to attend weekly class meetings (6-8pm) and spend approximately 10-15 hours on

the program per week

Live in one of the following counties: Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton



For more information about the program or to apply, visit CodeKentucky.org.

-Staff report