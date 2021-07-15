New Choral Organization Announces it will Launch this Fall

Viva Voices Choral Organization, a new choral group that seeks to provide community choral experiences for people of all ages, has announced it will launch this fall.

The group claims that while the Cincinnati metro area has many wonderful choral organizations, Viva Voices is unique because it focuses on providing a choral experience that is affordable, multi-generational, diverse, and high-quality.

The organization includes choirs for elementary-age children through adulthood under the umbrella of one organization that wants to create a life-long choral home for area singers.

"The great choral conductor Robert Shaw once said, '...music is not a luxury but a necessity ... it is the persistent focus of man’s intelligence, aspiration, and good will,'" said Tony Burdette, Artistic Director of Viva Voices. "Viva Voices believes that music has the power to connect people - in its performance, in its messages, and in its ability to inspire and uplift. And by connecting multiple ages, multiple audiences and common themes, Viva Voices brings a unique approach to choral singing in our community."

Burdette is a veteran choral conductor and professional singer.

“We are so excited to launch this new choral organization,” he continued. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we believe there will be a longing for singing like we’ve never seen before. In addition, we believe people are craving community after being isolated for over a year. Choral singing uniquely provides a rich social experience in addition to the wonderful music-making.”

The organization will launch four new choirs this fall:

The Children’s Choir, for children grades 4-7

The Viva Voices Youth Chorus, for students in grades 8-12

The Viva Voices Chorale, for all adults

And the Viva Voices Chamber Ensemble, a choir of 16 to 18 auditioned singers from within the Chorale

All choirs will rehearse at Madison Avenue Christian Church in Covington, with rehearsals beginning in September.

Auditions are required for the Children’s Choir, Youth Chorus, and Chamber Ensemble. The Chorale does not require an audition, but music-reading skills are recommended. Each choir will meet weekly for rehearsals on a 10-week semester and end with a concert. Following the fall term, there will be a winter break with programs resuming in mid February for the spring semester.

Interested singers and parents of interested students are encouraged to visit the Viva Voices website www.vivavoices.net to find specific rehearsal dates, concert dates, information about auditions, tuition costs, and registration.

-Staff report

-Photo: provided, Tony Burdette

