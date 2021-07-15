One-Dose COVID-19 Vaccines Available at Newport's Italianfest

When Italianfest returns to Newport this weekend, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available.

Newport-based Ethos Laboratories is an advanced molecular lab specializing in pain biomarker testing and toxicology services.

During the pandemic, Ethos expanded its offerings to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Thursday through Sunday, during the festival, Ethos will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Patrons can register at Ethos-Labs.com prior to the event for a scheduled vaccination, or they can register ​at the event, to have the shot.

"Our goal is to help protect as many lives as possible by being readily accessible for our community," the firm said.

Ethos will administer vaccinations from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Italianfest, a celebration of the food and culture of Italy, is in its 29th year on the riverfront in Newport.

It is open until 11 p.m. on Thursday, from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

-Staff report

Photo: Italianfest in Newport (RCN file)