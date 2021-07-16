Dry Ridge Man Killed in I-75 Crash

A Dry Ridge man was killed late Thursday night in a crash on Interstate 75.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said that it happened at around 11:30 p.m. on northbound 75 at the 173.2 mile marker.

Trace Patrick, of Dry Ridge, was driving a Freightliner flatbed tow truck when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer driven by Larry Hill, of Dayton, Oh.

David Matthews, Jr., also of Dry Ridge, was a passenger in the two truck and was ejected.

He died at the scene.

Patrick was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hill was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

-Staff report