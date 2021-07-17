$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold in Ft. Mitchell

Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Ft. Mitchell won a $1 million jackpot, the Kentucky Lottery announced on Saturday.

The prize is awarded to ticket-holders who match five winning white-balls, but miss the "Mega Ball".

Had the Mega Ball also been matched, the ticket would have nabbed $117 million.

The winning Mega Millions number from last night’s drawing are: 24-25-47-52-57 with a Mega Ball of 24.

Lottery security staff members will execute a series of security checks at the retailer where the winning ticket was sold on Monday. Once those checks are cleared, the name of the retailer will be released, the Kentucky Lottery said.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville.

-Staff report