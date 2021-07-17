Boone Co. Judge/Executive's Presidency at NACo Ends

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore's term as president of the National Association of Counties concluded on Monday night at the NACo annual conference in Prince George County, Md.

Moore’s term as President of NACo focused on expanding broadband accessibility, addressing infrastructure needs, preparing for a potential national opioid settlement, and increasing civic engagement all during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

“While serving as NACo president this past year, I was able to elevate Boone County’s voice to the national scene under two different U.S. Presidents and their administrations,” Moore said.

During Judge Moore’s presidency, NACo membership increased to an all-time high of 2,486 counties representing 81 percent of all counties, parishes, and boroughs throughout the country.

“We are very grateful for Judge Moore’s Leadership,” said Jim Henderson, executive director of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). “KACo and all our county leaders could not have asked for a better person or more qualified leader to represent us on the national stage than that of Judge Gary Moore.”

“I will use this experience and knowledge that I gained as president of NACo to continue to make Boone County the best it can be,” Moore siad.

Gary Moore was the second Kentuckian ever to be NACo President.

-Staff report