Erlanger City Councilwoman Dies

Erlanger City Councilwoman Kathy Cahill passed away earlier this week.

She served on the city council from 1992 to 1996 and was elected again in 2014 and served through her death.

The 1963 graduate of Notre Dame Academy was a native of Ft. Mitchell, and raised her family in Erlanger, living in the same home there since 1972 with her husband of 53 years, Tom Cahill, Sr.

Her son, Tom Cahill, Jr., also serves on city council currently.

In addition to her council service, Cahill also served on the Erlanger Rescue Squad, worked full-time as the city's community development coordinator, and held part-time positions in the parks and recreation department in a career that started in 1975.

"Kathy was an energetic, passionate person who was always willing to help and lend a hand to others," the city said in an announcement. "She was known for laughing and smiling and always signed off correspondence with XOXO. She loved the Erlanger community and its people, but above all, she loved her family and the happiness they brought her."

In addition to her son and husband, Cahill had two daughters, Kim Cahill Maddox and Chrissy Cahill Graves, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services were not announced.

-Staff report